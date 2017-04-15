Discover The Techniques Used By Landscaping Experts

A lot of people say that landscaping can be back-breaking, excruciating and boring. However, it becomes much easier to do a landscaping project in a more relaxed, easy-going and enjoyable way if you are equipped with the correct advice and information. This article contains a number of tips to help you on your next landscaping job.

If you are planting in a spot that has a very large slope to it you should make sure to grow drought-tolerant plants. This is because they are on an angle and will not hold water very well. Since they are at an angle they will be able to get access to more sunlight.

When it comes to purchasing landscaping materials, do not always believe that cheaper is better. Yes, these materials will save you money, but most of the time, the quality of these materials is not very good. Ask the employees of the store you go to, which brands are the best.

It is very difficult to landscape your whole residence all at once. You are better off breaking up large projects into smaller phases. If you run into a problem or realize you need to make changes, it will be a lot easier for you to tweak your plans.

To get the most bang for your buck when purchasing plants for landscaping, look for pretty perennials. These varieties come back year after year, making them ideal for a low-maintenance landscape design. Irises, day lilies, tulips, pink dianthus, phlox and wild buckwheat are all great examples of flowering perennials that you can enjoy for multiple seasons.

Invite wildlife into your garden. Birds, squirrels and butterflies can add beauty to a yard, and they will also benefit your plants. You can invite them into your yard by leaving out food, strategically placing bird feeders, and having sources of water spread throughout the garden. You will love watching the animals and listening to the birds every time you enter your garden.

Add an element of movement to your landscape design to prevent it from feeling too stiff and boring. From tall, swaying ornamental grasses to bright flowers that invite flitting hummingbirds. You have lots of options for making your yard feel alive. Movement adds visual interest, enticing you to spend time in the area that you've worked so hard to create.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

Think about how big your plants will eventually get, before deciding where to place them, or whether you should use them at all. This is vital, so that you do not use plants that end up outgrowing their planting space, and overshadowing their neighbor plants. Plan now so you do not have to move plants around later.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

When you are choosing trees to add to your landscape design, be sure to consider how large they will eventually grow. A six foot cedar tree can easily grow to 20 feet in a few short years. Do some online research, or ask a nursery for ideas on trees that will grow to approximately the size you wish to have.

Consider adding a water garden to your landscaping. Shopping at a store which provides professional quality materials for such a build will help you to do it successfully. If you are having trouble with finding what you need, ask a sales associate at a store where the items are you're trying to find.

Landscaping is much like home renovation--knowledge is the major factor. Internalize as much material as possible in order to develop the very best landscape design imaginable.