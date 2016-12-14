Outstanding Guidance For Offering Your Garden A Makeover.

Very few things are as rewarding as gardening. Seeing a plant grow from seed to a mature plant is fun and fulfilling. By reading the following tips, you can gain new insight into your garden and expand your techniques. Even the most basic of actions can produce satisfactory and noticeable results.

A key element to having a great garden is to fertilize it. There are many different types of fertilizers available at most home stores, but what works for different types of gardens varies. Manure is a great choice, but it does smell. A commercially produced manure will have no pathogens to contaminate the vegetables in the garden. Some people swear by chemical fertilizers, yet they are not an organic way to grow.

A good tip of what to plant in the garden is to plant high-value crops. Value is a subjective term, but plant the things that are most costly to buy, as long as they are suited to the climate. The whole garden does not have to be devoted to this, but if an area is earmarked for this type of crop, it can save money in the coming season when prices are sky high for certain crops.

Consider using organic fertilizers in your garden. These are safer than chemical fertilizers, which can build up salts in the ground over time. The salts restrict the ability of the plants to get water and nutrients from the soil. They can also kill helpful earthworms and microorganisms which eat thatch.

Brighten up your winter garden with trees that have interesting bark. A winter garden can tend to look bare and drab, especially if you live in a very cold climate. Three good choices are a paperbark maple, silver birch or scarlet willow. This will make a quite noticeable difference to the look of your garden.

Consider getting a soil analysis report for the dirt in your garden. This procedure is relatively inexpensive and can tell you the type of nutrients you should add to your soil in order to have a more productive garden. A local farm supply or co-op can look through the report and guide you on what to buy.

For flowers throughout the spring and the summer, be sure to plant some bulbs. Typically, bulbs are simple to grow, and they'll grow every single year. Plant bulbs that will bloom at various intervals to ensure beautiful flowers are growing in your garden all year long.

To avoid injuring yourself while gardening, be sure to do some warm-up stretches before starting your project. Most people may not think of gardening as exercise, but injuries like pulled muscles frequently occur in the garden. You should also be sure to move around and not stay in one position for a long period of time.

Consider growing wheat grass or cat grass near the plants your cat enjoys eating. You can also put something on top of the soil around the plants that has an offensive smell to cats, such as mothballs or citrus peel.

Pay attention to zones when choosing plants for your garden. Most plants will come with the zone marked. This is also true of seeds. Make sure the zone corresponds to your growing zone. Though plants may grow outside of their usual zone, they are less likely to be hardy plants.

Variety makes for a better compost pile. By using a wide variety of materials in your compost pile, you are providing a better pH balance, more nutrients and microbial organisms. Shred materials when possible, as smaller particles decompose much faster, but having a few larger materials in there helps to improve the aeration. For the best results, don't add any more materials once the composting process has begun.

Water saving ideas for the garden. In areas where water is scarce, gardeners may need to shift the emphasis to plants that require little moisture. The best thing to do is to eliminate as much lawn as possible, as it uses more water per square foot than any other form of ordinary landscaping. Lawn areas can be replaced with groundcover that needs little moisture, gravel, wood chips or decking. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the soil by lessening evaporation.

Fertilize your soil with organic compost. Organic gardeners tend to fertilize their soil twice in one season: once prior to planting, and then again in the middle of a growth cycle. The best fertilizer to use is an organic compost, as it releases nutrients slowly unlike chemical fertilizers, which release nutrients in one go and then lose their effect.

If your backyard soil isn't conducive to an organic garden, try installing a raised bed. Within the raised bed, you can create your own mix of soil and compost to achieve the ideal soil for raising your crops. Just be sure the bed is at least 16 inches high so that roots have room to flourish.

As you can see, growing your own garden, free from the chemicals that other foods contain, is not only easy to do, but you will have a wonderful, healthy crop of food that you can eat yourself, or share with family and friends. Make sure you tell them what they are eating.