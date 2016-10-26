Consume Better Food By Growing Your Very Own Organic Garden

When you decide that you want to get into gardening, you may wonder where exactly to begin. For a beginner it may seem overwhelming to think of all the things to consider from purchasing seeds to how to maintain the garden so that it actually grows. The tips in this article can provide you with what you need to know to succeed at gardening.

Sod should be laid properly. Your soil should be prepared before you lay the sod. Get rid of weeds and tilth the soil finely. Make sure your soil is flat and compacted. Moisten the soil thoroughly. Lay the sod in straight rows, ensuring the seams meet perfectly. Even out the surface of the sod by firming it down flat, filling any available gaps with a handful of dirt. After two weeks of daily watering, the sod should be rooted; at this time, it is now safe to walk on it.

Before starting a garden, it is important that you have a plan. Without one, your garden may not come out the way you want it to. Some things to plan out include where to put the garden in your yard, what you want to grow, and whether to start from seed or plants.

When gardening, be sure to look closely for stink bug infestation, especially during Autumn. Stink bugs are attracted to tomatoes, beans and most fruits. They can do a lot of damage if they are not controlled.

Be sure to do some weeding on a regular basis. Weeds steal nutrients from plants, robbing a garden of its potential harvest. For this task, try using white vinegar. White vinegar is natural, very inexpensive, and can really kill the weeds! Apply it full strength to any areas where weeds are a problem.

Consider using organic fertilizers in your garden. These are safer than chemical fertilizers, which can build up salts in the ground over time. The salts restrict the ability of the plants to get water and nutrients from the soil. They can also kill helpful earthworms and microorganisms which eat thatch.

Go green and try to conserve as much water as possible in your garden. One way to do this is to take the water from steaming or boiling vegetables and water your plants with it. The enriched water also has the benefit of acting as a fertilizer and will give your plants a boost.

To get rid of the snails plaguing your garden, set an open container of beer on its side where you usually find them. The snails will be drawn to the scent of the beer and trap themselves. If you'd like to make this trap even more effective, try adding a little bit of brewer's yeast to the can.

Did you know that watering your outdoor garden plants with garlic water can help to chase away pests? Just peel the leaves off several cloves of garlic and place them in a large container like a clean gallon size plastic milk jug. Fill the container with water and let the garlic steep for a day or two before watering your plants.

Grow your own organic tomatoes easily. Tomatoes love light, so choose a spot that gets sun all day long. Allow space between your tomato plants to reduce the chance of soil diseases that will affect your crop. If you buy seedlings instead of sprouting your own, stay away from small seedlings with poorly developed root systems; they will take weeks to show any real growth.

When first growing a garden, attempt to put as much effort into the first bed as possible. Land that hasn't been used for a while needs an overhaul to begin changing into a viable spot for plants. Usually these regions either lack the right nutrients or consistency of soil. If you plan to make a garden out of patch, make sure that it has all the right pre-conditions to planting.

The best time to water your organic garden is early in the morning. By watering at the start of the day, you are allowing any moisture that accumulates on the leaves to dissipate. This helps to discourage the growth of any mildew or fungus on the leaves that cold air and water would combine to create.

Grow evergreen plants. If you grow too many evergreen plants, your garden runs the risk of looking very gloomy, but a few well-placed evergreens can give a year-round framework. Choose evergreen plants with variegated or lighter green foliage, rather than sticking to darker colors. They can be used as a backdrop for spring and summer plants, and be the main attraction in the fall and winter.

Attract positive bugs to your garden. Bugs like lady-bugs actually hunt natural predators to your plants; aphids and caterpillars are just some of the nasty critters that can go through a garden and eat the leaves of the plants. Lady bugs are the natural predators to such pests and help the growth of a good healthy garden by consuming pests.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

Don't waste your time and money trying to figure out gardening on your own, make sure you do it right the first time! You should be a little closer to doing this because of the information in this article. It is up to you to be meticulous and try your hardest now!